When We Were in Paris, Vol. 2: Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers & Barney Wilen

Jazz

2012

1.

I Remember Clifford (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
2.

Moanin (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
3.

Justice (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
4.

Blues March (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
5.

Whisper Not (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
6.

Just By Myself (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
7.

A Night in Tunisia (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
8.

The Midget (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
9.

Dance of the Infidels (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30

9 chansons

1 h 16 min

© Lumi Entertainment