When We Were in Paris, Vol. 2: Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers & Barney Wilen
Jazz
2012
1.
I Remember Clifford (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
2.
Moanin (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
3.
Justice (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
4.
Blues March (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
5.
Whisper Not (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
6.
Just By Myself (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
7.
A Night in Tunisia (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
8.
The Midget (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
9.
Dance of the Infidels (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30