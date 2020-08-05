White People and the Damage Done

White People and the Damage Done

Rock

2013

1.

The Brown Lipstick Parade (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
2.

John Dillinger (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
3.

Werewolves of Wall Street (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
4.

Road Rage (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
5.

Mid-East Peace Process (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
6.

Hollywood Goof Disease (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
7.

White People and the Damage Done (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
8.

Crapture (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
9.

Burgers of Wrath (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
10.

Shock-U-Py! (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
11.

The Brown Lipstick Parade (Spit Valve Brass Mix) (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
12.

Burgers of Wrath (Slight Rural Extension) (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
13.

Crapture (Flight F.I.N.A.L. Space Blast Extension) (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
14.

Shock-U-Py! (Soul Clap Mix) (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30

14 chansons

1 h 10 min

© Alternative Tentacles