Stays On My Mind

Stays On My Mind

Missing You

Missing You

Remind Them Lord

Remind Them Lord

Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind

One In A Million

One In A Million

Slide 1 of 20

© VP Music Group, Inc.

He Can Be Found

He Can Be Found (Extrait) Sanchez

The Wonderful Stranger

The Wonderful Stranger (Extrait) Sanchez

Oh How Sweet

Oh How Sweet (Extrait) Sanchez

Satan Is A Loser

Satan Is A Loser (Extrait) Sanchez

The Christian Life

The Christian Life (Extrait) Sanchez

My God Is Real

My God Is Real (Extrait) Sanchez

Who Is This Man

Who Is This Man (Extrait) Sanchez

I Must Tell Jesus

I Must Tell Jesus (Extrait) Sanchez

Who Is This Man