Who's Gonna Play This Old Piano (Think About It Darlin')

Country

1972

1.

Who's Gonna Play This Old Piano (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

She's Reachin' For My Mind (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Too Many Rivers (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

We Both Know Which One Of Us Was Wrong (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Wall Around Heaven (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

No More Hanging On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Think About It Darlin' (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Bottom Dollar (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

No Traffic Out Of Abilene (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Parting Is Such Sweet Sorrow (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

The Mercy Of A Letter (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

11 chansons

34 min

© Mercury Nashville