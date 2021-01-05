Who's Gonna Play This Old Piano (Think About It Darlin')
Country
1972
1.
Who's Gonna Play This Old Piano (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
She's Reachin' For My Mind (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Too Many Rivers (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
We Both Know Which One Of Us Was Wrong (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Wall Around Heaven (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
No More Hanging On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Think About It Darlin' (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Bottom Dollar (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
No Traffic Out Of Abilene (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Parting Is Such Sweet Sorrow (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
The Mercy Of A Letter (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30