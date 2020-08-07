Who Shot Ya

Who Shot Ya

Rock

2016

1.

Who Shot Ya (Extrait)

Living Colour

0:30
2.

Regrets (Extrait)

Living Colour

0:30
3.

This Place Hotel (Extrait)

Living Colour

0:30
4.

Who Shot Ya (Andre Betts Remix) [feat. Prodigal Sunn, Black Thought, Chuck D, Pharoahe Monch, Kyle Mansa and Sandy Starr] (Extrait)

Living Colour

0:30
5.

Who Shot Ya? (EDM Remix) [feat. Niro Barnes & Divine Styler] (Extrait)

Living Colour

0:30
6.

Who Shot Ya? (Adrian Sherwood and Matt Smyth Remix) [feat. Taz] (Extrait)

Living Colour

0:30
7.

Who Shot Ya (Instrumental Version) (Extrait)

Living Colour

0:30
8.

Regrets (Instrumental Version) (Extrait)

Living Colour

0:30
9.

This Place Hotel (Instrumental Version) (Extrait)

Living Colour

0:30
10.

Who Shot Ya (Andre Betts Remix) [Instrumental Version] (Extrait)

Living Colour

0:30
11.

Who Shot Ya (Edm Remix) [Instrumental Version] (Extrait)

Living Colour

0:30
12.

Who Shot Yah (Adrian Sherwood and Matt Smyth Remix) [Dub] (Extrait)

Living Colour

0:30

12 chansons

45 min

© MRI