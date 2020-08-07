Who Shot Ya
Rock
2016
1.
Who Shot Ya (Extrait)
Living Colour
0:30
2.
Regrets (Extrait)
Living Colour
0:30
3.
This Place Hotel (Extrait)
Living Colour
0:30
4.
Who Shot Ya (Andre Betts Remix) [feat. Prodigal Sunn, Black Thought, Chuck D, Pharoahe Monch, Kyle Mansa and Sandy Starr] (Extrait)
Living Colour
0:30
5.
Who Shot Ya? (EDM Remix) [feat. Niro Barnes & Divine Styler] (Extrait)
Living Colour
0:30
6.
Who Shot Ya? (Adrian Sherwood and Matt Smyth Remix) [feat. Taz] (Extrait)
Living Colour
0:30
7.
Who Shot Ya (Instrumental Version) (Extrait)
Living Colour
0:30
8.
Regrets (Instrumental Version) (Extrait)
Living Colour
0:30
9.
This Place Hotel (Instrumental Version) (Extrait)
Living Colour
0:30
10.
Who Shot Ya (Andre Betts Remix) [Instrumental Version] (Extrait)
Living Colour
0:30
11.
Who Shot Ya (Edm Remix) [Instrumental Version] (Extrait)
Living Colour
0:30
12.
Who Shot Yah (Adrian Sherwood and Matt Smyth Remix) [Dub] (Extrait)
Living Colour
0:30