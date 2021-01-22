Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Marvelous)

Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Marvelous)

Rock

2012

1.

Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Little Queenie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Turn Around (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Goodnight Irene (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

I'm Feeling Sorry (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Don't Be Cruel (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Matchbox (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Jambalaya (On the Bayou) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

High School Confidential (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

When the Saints Go Marching in (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

Baby Baby, Bye Bye (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

You Win Again (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

13 chansons

31 min

© Simply the Best