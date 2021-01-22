Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Marvelous)
Rock
2012
1.
Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Little Queenie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Turn Around (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Goodnight Irene (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
I'm Feeling Sorry (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Don't Be Cruel (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Matchbox (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Jambalaya (On the Bayou) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
High School Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
When the Saints Go Marching in (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Baby Baby, Bye Bye (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
You Win Again (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30