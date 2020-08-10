Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' on, Vol. 1
Rock
2012
1.
Lewis Boogie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Break Up (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Mean Woman Blues (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Don't Be Cruel (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
It'll Be Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
You Win Again (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
The Return of Jerry Lee (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Crazy Arms (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Down the Line (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Breathless (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
High School Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30