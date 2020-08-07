Whole Lotta Shakin Live

Whole Lotta Shakin Live

Rock

2011

1.

Medley: Boogie Woogie Country Man; Rockin' Me Life Away (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Come On In (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Crazy Arms (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Great Balls Of Fire (Live) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Hadacol Boogie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

High School Confidential (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

I'll Find It Where I Can (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Little Queenie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Middle Aged Crazy (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Roll Over Beethoven (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

She Even Woke Me Up To Say Goodbye (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

Sweet Little Sixteen (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

What'd I Say (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

Who Will The Next Fool Be (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

Whole Lotta Shakin Goin' On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
16.

Would You Take Another Chance On Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
17.

You Win Again (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

17 chansons

56 min

© Bringins Music