Whole Lotta Shakin Live
Rock
2011
1.
Medley: Boogie Woogie Country Man; Rockin' Me Life Away (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Come On In (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Crazy Arms (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Great Balls Of Fire (Live) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Hadacol Boogie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
High School Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
I'll Find It Where I Can (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Little Queenie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Middle Aged Crazy (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Roll Over Beethoven (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
She Even Woke Me Up To Say Goodbye (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Sweet Little Sixteen (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
What'd I Say (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
Who Will The Next Fool Be (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
Whole Lotta Shakin Goin' On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
Would You Take Another Chance On Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
You Win Again (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30