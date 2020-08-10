Whole Lotta Shakin', Vol. 1

Rock

2010

1.

Johnny B. Goode (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

What I'd Say (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Big Legged Woman (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Trouble In Mind (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Brown Eyed Handsome Man (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Rockin' My Life Away (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Meat Man (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Little Queenie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Who Will The Next Fool Be (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Boogie Woogie Countryman (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

Roll Over Beethoven (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

Who's Gonna Play This Old Piano (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

No Headstone On My Grave (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

Chantilly Lace (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

Lucille (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
16.

Whole Lotta Shakin' Going On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

16 chansons

52 min

© Entertain Me Ltd