Wiggle & Stretch
Musique pour enfants
2015
1.
Wiggle & Stretch (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
2.
Shake My Sillies Out (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
3.
One Finger One Thumb Keep Moving (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
4.
We All Like to Stretch (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
5.
If You're Happy and You Know It (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
6.
Elephants Have Wrinkles (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
7.
Wind the Bobbin Up (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
8.
My Body Can Bend and Move (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
9.
Dingle Dangle Scarecrow (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
10.
Everybody Knows I Love My Toes (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
11.
We All Clap Hands Together (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
12.
I Went to School One Morning (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
13.
Hop Little Bunnies (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
14.
Music, Music, Music (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
15.
Little Jimmy Rabbit (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
16.
Here We Hop Round the Mulberry Bush (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
17.
Clap Your Hands Together Like This (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
18.
Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
19.
Teddy Bear Teddy Bear (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
20.
Hokey Cokey (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30