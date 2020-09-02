Wiggle & Stretch

Musique pour enfants

2015

1.

Wiggle & Stretch (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

Shake My Sillies Out (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

One Finger One Thumb Keep Moving (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

We All Like to Stretch (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

If You're Happy and You Know It (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

Elephants Have Wrinkles (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

Wind the Bobbin Up (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

My Body Can Bend and Move (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

Dingle Dangle Scarecrow (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

Everybody Knows I Love My Toes (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

We All Clap Hands Together (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

I Went to School One Morning (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

Hop Little Bunnies (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

Music, Music, Music (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

Little Jimmy Rabbit (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
16.

Here We Hop Round the Mulberry Bush (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
17.

Clap Your Hands Together Like This (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
18.

Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
19.

Teddy Bear Teddy Bear (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
20.

Hokey Cokey (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30

20 chansons

38 min

© CRS Records