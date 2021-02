From New York To L.A.

From New York To L.A.

From New York to L.A.

From New York to L.A.

Stay a While with Me

Stay a While with Me (Extrait) Patsy Gallant

Back to the City

Back to the City (Extrait) Patsy Gallant

Will You Give Me Your Love

Will You Give Me Your Love (Extrait) Patsy Gallant

Listen to Your D.J.

Listen to Your D.J. (Extrait) Patsy Gallant

Someday I'll Wake up and You'll Be Gone

Someday I'll Wake up and You'll Be Gone (Extrait) Patsy Gallant

Every Step of the Way

Every Step of the Way (Extrait) Patsy Gallant

How Many Times

How Many Times (Extrait) Patsy Gallant

Will You Give Me Your Love