Winter Carols (2017 Edition)
Pop
2017
1.
Deck the Halls (Extrait)
Blackmore's Night
0:30
2.
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (Extrait)
Blackmore's Night
0:30
3.
Oh Christmas Tree (Extrait)
Blackmore's Night
0:30
4.
Hark the Herald Angels Sing / O Come All Ye Faithful (Extrait)
Blackmore's Night
0:30
5.
I Saw Three Ships (Extrait)
Blackmore's Night
0:30
6.
Winter (Basse Dance) (Extrait)
Blackmore's Night
0:30
7.
Ding Dong Merrily on High (Extrait)
Blackmore's Night
0:30
8.
Ma-o-Tzur (Extrait)
Blackmore's Night
0:30
9.
Good King Wenceslas (Extrait)
Blackmore's Night
0:30
10.
Lord of the Dance / Simple Gifts (Extrait)
Blackmore's Night
0:30
11.
We Three Kings (Extrait)
Blackmore's Night
0:30
12.
Wish You Were Here (Extrait)
Blackmore's Night
0:30
13.
Emmanuel (Extrait)
Blackmore's Night
0:30
14.
Christmas Eve (Extrait)
Blackmore's Night
0:30
15.
We Wish You a Merry Christmas (Extrait)
Blackmore's Night
0:30
