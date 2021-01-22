Winter Carols (2017 Edition)

Winter Carols (2017 Edition)

Pop

2017

1.

Deck the Halls (Extrait)

Blackmore's Night

0:30
2.

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (Extrait)

Blackmore's Night

0:30
3.

Oh Christmas Tree (Extrait)

Blackmore's Night

0:30
4.

Hark the Herald Angels Sing / O Come All Ye Faithful (Extrait)

Blackmore's Night

0:30
5.

I Saw Three Ships (Extrait)

Blackmore's Night

0:30
6.

Winter (Basse Dance) (Extrait)

Blackmore's Night

0:30
7.

Ding Dong Merrily on High (Extrait)

Blackmore's Night

0:30
8.

Ma-o-Tzur (Extrait)

Blackmore's Night

0:30
9.

Good King Wenceslas (Extrait)

Blackmore's Night

0:30
10.

Lord of the Dance / Simple Gifts (Extrait)

Blackmore's Night

0:30
11.

We Three Kings (Extrait)

Blackmore's Night

0:30
12.

Wish You Were Here (Extrait)

Blackmore's Night

0:30
13.

Emmanuel (Extrait)

Blackmore's Night

0:30
14.

Christmas Eve (Extrait)

Blackmore's Night

0:30
15.

We Wish You a Merry Christmas (Extrait)

Blackmore's Night

0:30
24 chansons

1 h 34 min

© Minstrel Hall Music