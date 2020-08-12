Wintertide
Musique électronique
2018
1.
I Saw Three Ships (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
2.
I Wonder as I Wander (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
3.
Medley: Simple Gifts / Dona Nobis Pacem / We Wish You a Merry Christmas (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
4.
Carol of the Birds (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
5.
Sussex Carol (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
6.
Drive the Cold Winter Away (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
7.
O Holy Night (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
8.
Carol of the Bells (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
9.
What Child Is This (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
10.
Angels We Have Heard on High (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
11.
In the Bleak Midwinter (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
12.
Medley: Good King Wenceslas / Still Still Still / The Holly and the Ivy (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
13.
The Wexford Carol (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
14.
Medley: Once in Royal David's City / I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day / Ding Dong Merrily on High (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
15.
Auld Lang Syne (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30