With Fear I Kiss the Burning Darkness

Rock

1993

1.

Beyond Good and Evil (Extrait)

At The Gates

0:30
2.

Raped by the Light of Christ (Extrait)

At The Gates

0:30
3.

The Break of Autumn (Extrait)

At The Gates

0:30
4.

Non-Divine (Extrait)

At The Gates

0:30
5.

Primal Breath (Extrait)

At The Gates

0:30
6.

The Architects (Extrait)

At The Gates

0:30
7.

Stardrowned (Extrait)

At The Gates

0:30
8.

Blood of the Sunsets (Extrait)

At The Gates

0:30
9.

The Burning Darkness (Extrait)

At The Gates

0:30
10.

Ever-Opening Flower (Extrait)

At The Gates

0:30
11.

Through the Red (Extrait)

At The Gates

0:30

11 chansons

45 min

© Peaceville Records