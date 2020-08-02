With His Hot and Blue Guitar ! (1957)

Country

2011

1.

The Rock Island Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

I Heard That Lonesome Whistle (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

Country Boy (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

If the Good Lord's Willing (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

Cry, Cry, Cry (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

Remember Me (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

So Doggone Lonesome (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

I Was There When It Happened (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

I Walk the Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

The Wreck of Old '97 (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

Doin' My Time (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

12 chansons

27 min

© Tsk Music