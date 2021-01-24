With Love
Rock
1999
1.
If You Think You Know How to Love Me (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
2.
Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
3.
When It's the Right Time (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
4.
Lay Back in the Arms of Someone (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
5.
Looking for You (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
6.
Coming Home Tonight (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
7.
Take Good Care of My Baby (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
8.
Ain't It Funny How It Works (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
9.
Love Can Change Your Heart (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
10.
Baby It's You (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
11.
Goodbye Yesterday's Heartache (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
12.
I Feel Love (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
13.
A Winters Tale (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
14.
I Can Be a Heartbreaker Too (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30