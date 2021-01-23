With Timpani And Trumpets

With Timpani And Trumpets

Country

2017

1.

Come In Stranger (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

Hey Porter (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

Blue Train (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

Train Of Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

Goodbye Little Darling (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

The Wreck Of Old '97 (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

There You Go (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

I Heard That Lonesome Whistle (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

So Doggone Lonesome (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

Rock Island Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

Give My Love To Rose (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

12 chansons

27 min

© classics & more