Without the Aid of a Safety Net (Live)
Rock
1994
Disque 1
1.
Introduction (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
2.
Harvest Home (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
3.
Peace in Our Time (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
4.
Just a Shadow (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
5.
13 Valleys (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
6.
Winter Sky (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
7.
The Storm (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
8.
Chance (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
9.
Tracks of My Tears (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
10.
Rockin' in the Free World (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
11.
All Go Together (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
12.
We're Not in Kansas (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
13.
Look Away (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
14.
What Are You Working For (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
15.
Steeltown (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Stuart and the Audience (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
2.
Ships (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
3.
Wonderland (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
4.
Long Way Home (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
5.
Alone (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
6.
In a Big Country (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
7.
The Audience (Encore) (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
8.
Lost Patrol (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
9.
Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black) (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30
10.
Fields of Fire (Extrait)
Big Country
0:30