Without the Aid of a Safety Net (Live)

Rock

1994

Disque 1

1.

Introduction (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
2.

Harvest Home (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
3.

Peace in Our Time (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
4.

Just a Shadow (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
5.

13 Valleys (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
6.

Winter Sky (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
7.

The Storm (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
8.

Chance (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
9.

Tracks of My Tears (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
10.

Rockin' in the Free World (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
11.

All Go Together (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
12.

We're Not in Kansas (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
13.

Look Away (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
14.

What Are You Working For (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
15.

Steeltown (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Stuart and the Audience (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
2.

Ships (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
3.

Wonderland (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
4.

Long Way Home (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
5.

Alone (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
6.

In a Big Country (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
7.

The Audience (Encore) (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
8.

Lost Patrol (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
9.

Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black) (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
10.

Fields of Fire (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30

25 chansons

2 h 12 min

© Chrysalis Records