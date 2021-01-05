Wonderful Life

Wonderful Life

Pop

1987

1.

Wonderful Life (Extrait)

Black

0:30
2.

Everything's Coming Up Roses (Extrait)

Black

0:30
3.

Sometimes For The Asking (Extrait)

Black

0:30
4.

Finder (Extrait)

Black

0:30
5.

Paradise (Extrait)

Black

0:30
6.

I'm Not Afraid (Extrait)

Black

0:30
7.

I Just Grew Tired (Extrait)

Black

0:30
8.

Blue (Extrait)

Black

0:30
9.

Just Making Memories (Extrait)

Black

0:30
10.

Sweetest Smile (Extrait)

Black

0:30
11.

Ravel In The Rain (Extrait)

Black

0:30
12.

Leave Yourself Alone (Extrait)

Black

0:30
13.

Sixteens (Extrait)

Black

0:30
14.

It's Not You Lady Jane (Extrait)

Black

0:30
15.

Hardly Star-Crossed Lovers (Extrait)

Black

0:30

15 chansons

1 h 03 min

© EMI