Woodstock The Story Live

Pop

2013

1.

Woodstock (Extrait)

Woodstock the Story

0:30
2.

Somebody To Love (Extrait)

Woodstock the Story

0:30
3.

Feelin' Allright (Extrait)

Woodstock the Story

0:30
4.

Marrakesh Express (Extrait)

Woodstock the Story

0:30
5.

Soul Sacrifice / Persuasion (Extrait)

Woodstock the Story

0:30
6.

Put A Spell On You (Extrait)

Woodstock the Story

0:30
7.

Guinnevere (Extrait)

Woodstock the Story

0:30
8.

Purple Haze (Extrait)

Woodstock the Story

0:30
9.

White Rabbit (Extrait)

Woodstock the Story

0:30
10.

Piece Of My Heart (Extrait)

Woodstock the Story

0:30
11.

Helplessly Hoping (Extrait)

Woodstock the Story

0:30
12.

Pinball Wizard / Tommy (Extrait)

Woodstock the Story

0:30
13.

With A Little Help From My Friends (Extrait)

Woodstock the Story

0:30
14.

Hang On To A Dream (Bonus Track) (Extrait)

Woodstock the Story

0:30

14 chansons

1 h 10 min

© Vnp

