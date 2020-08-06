Woody Guthrie & Songs of My Oklahoma Home

Woody Guthrie & Songs of My Oklahoma Home

Country

2000

1.

Belle Starr (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
2.

Dust Pneumonia Blues (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
3.

East Texas Red (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
4.

Do-Re-Mi (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
5.

Deportee (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
6.

Vigilante Man (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
7.

I Ain't Got No Home (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
8.

Roll On Columbia (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
9.

Ladies Auxiliary (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
10.

Gypsy Davy (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
11.

Red Wing (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
12.

Pretty Boy Floyd (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
13.

Talkin' Dust Bowl Blues (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
14.

More Pretty Girls Than One / Poor Boy (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
15.

Dust Bowl Refugee (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
16.

Pastures of Plenty (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
17.

Oklahoma Hills (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
18.

Grand Coulee Dam (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
19.

So Long It's Been Good To Know You (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
20.

The Sinking of the Reuben James (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30
21.

This Land Is Your Land (Extrait)

James Talley

0:30

21 chansons

1 h 14 min

© Cimarron Records, Inc.