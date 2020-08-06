Woody Guthrie & Songs of My Oklahoma Home
Country
2000
1.
Belle Starr (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
2.
Dust Pneumonia Blues (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
3.
East Texas Red (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
4.
Do-Re-Mi (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
5.
Deportee (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
6.
Vigilante Man (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
7.
I Ain't Got No Home (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
8.
Roll On Columbia (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
9.
Ladies Auxiliary (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
10.
Gypsy Davy (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
11.
Red Wing (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
12.
Pretty Boy Floyd (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
13.
Talkin' Dust Bowl Blues (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
14.
More Pretty Girls Than One / Poor Boy (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
15.
Dust Bowl Refugee (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
16.
Pastures of Plenty (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
17.
Oklahoma Hills (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
18.
Grand Coulee Dam (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
19.
So Long It's Been Good To Know You (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
20.
The Sinking of the Reuben James (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30
21.
This Land Is Your Land (Extrait)
James Talley
0:30