Works and Songs History - 167 Songs
Rock
2011
1.
Who Will Buy the Wine (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Jambalaya (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Fools Like Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
High School Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Ooby Dooby (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
I Forgot to Remember to Forget (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
You Win Again (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
I'm Feelin' Sorry (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
I'm Feelin' Sorry (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Mean Woman Blues (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Why Should I Cry Over You ? (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Great Balls of Fire (Unissued Version 1) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
Great Balls of Fire (Unissued Version 2) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
You Win Again (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
Cool, Cool Ways (Sexy Ways) [Unissued Version] (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
Milshake Mademoiselle (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
18.
Down the Line (Unissued Version 1) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
19.
I'm Sorry, I'm Not Sorry (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
20.
Down the Line (Unissued Version 2) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
21.
End of the Road (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
22.
Crazy Arms (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
23.
You're the Only Star (In My Blue Heaven) [Outtake] (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
24.
Born to Lose (Outtake) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
25.
Tomorrow Night (Outtake) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
26.
Silver Threads (Amongst the Gold) [Outtake] (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
27.
I'm Throwing Rice (At the Girl I Love) [Outtake] (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
28.
I Love You so Much It Hurts (Outtake) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
29.
Deep Elem Blues (Outtake) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
30.
Hand Me Down My Walking Cane (Outtake) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
31.
The Crawad Song ( Outtake) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
32.
Dixie (Outtake) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
33.
The Marines' Hymn (From the Halls of Montezuma) [Outtake] (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
34.
Goodnight Irene (Outtake Version 1) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
35.
Goodnight Irene (Outtake Version 2) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
36.
Will the Circle Be Unbroken (Outtake) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
37.
Oldtime Religion (Outtake) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
38.
When the Saints Go Marching In (Outtake) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
39.
Milkshake Mademoiselle (Unissued Version 1) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
40.
Milkshake Mademoiselle (Unissued Version2) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
41.
Breathless (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
42.
Down the Line (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
43.
Breathless (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
44.
High School Confidential (Unissued Version 1) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
45.
High School Confidential (Unissued Version 2) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
46.
High School Confidential (Unissued Version 3) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
47.
Good Rockin' Tonight (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
48.
Pink Pedla Pushers (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
49.
Jailhouse Rock (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
50.
Hound Dog (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
51.
Don't Be Cruel (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
52.
Someday (You'll Want Me to Want You) [Unissued Version] (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
53.
Jambalaya (On the Bayou) [Unissued Version] (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
54.
Friday Night (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
55.
Big Legged Woman (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
56.
I'll Sail My Ship Alone (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
57.
I'll Sail My Ship Alone (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
58.
It Hurt so Me ( Unissued Version 1) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
59.
It Hurt so Me (Unissued Version 2) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
60.
Lovin' Up a Storm (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
61.
Lovin' Up a Storm (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
62.
Big Blon' Baby (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
63.
Sick and Tired (Alt. Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
64.
(Just a Shanty In Old) Shanty Town [Unissued Version] (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
65.
Release Me (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
66.
I Could Never Be Ashamed of You (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
67.
Near You (Alt.Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
68.
I Could Never Be Ashamed of You (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
69.
Hillbilly Music (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
70.
It'll Be Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
71.
All Night Long (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
72.
Sixty Minute Man (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
73.
I Don't Love Nobody (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
74.
My Carolina Sunshine Girl (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
75.
Long Gone Lonesome Blues (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
76.
You Are My Sunshine (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
77.
Lewis Boogie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
78.
Rockin With Red (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
79.
Ubangi Stomp (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
80.
Rock 'N' Roll Ruby (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
81.
Memory of You (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
82.
Come What May (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
83.
Live and Let Live (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
84.
Break Up (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
85.
Crazy Heart (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
86.
I'll Make It All Up to You (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
87.
Johnny B.Goode (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
88.
Crazy Arms (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
89.
Break Up (Unissued Version 2) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
90.
The Return of Jerry Lee (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
91.
Settin' the Woods On Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
92.
Break Up (Unissued Version 3) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
93.
Johnny B.Goode (Unissued Version 2) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
94.
Break Up (Unissued Version 4) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
95.
I'll Make It All Up to You (Unissued Version 2) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
96.
I'll Make It All Up to You (Unissued Version 3) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
97.
I'll Make All Up to You (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
98.
Drinkin' Wine Spo-Dee-O-Dee (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
99.
My Blue Heaven (Unissued Version 1) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
100.
My Blue Heaven (Unissued Version 2) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
101.
Let's Talk About Us (Unissued Version 2) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
102.
Home (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
103.
Night Train to Menphis (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
104.
The Ballad of Billy Joe (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
105.
Let's Talk About Us (Unissued Version 1) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
106.
Sail Away (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
107.
Am I to Be the One (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
108.
I'm the Guilty One (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
109.
Let's Talk About Us (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
110.
Lewis Workout (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
111.
The Wild Side of Life (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
112.
Billy Boy (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
113.
Mexicali Rose (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
114.
I Get the Blues When It Rains (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
115.
In the Mood (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
116.
Old Black Joe (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
117.
Baby Baby, Bye Bye (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
118.
As Long As I Live (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
119.
Bonnie B (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
120.
What'd I Say (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
121.
C.C. Rider (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
122.
Hang Up My Rock and Roll Shoes (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
123.
John Henry (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
124.
When My Blue Moon Turns to Gold Again (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
125.
When I Get Paid (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
126.
Love Made a Fool of Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
127.
No More Than I Get (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
128.
My Bonnie (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
129.
I Forgot to Remember to Forget (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
130.
Cold, Cold Heart (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
131.
Livin' Lovin' Wreck (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
132.
What'd I Say (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
133.
Turn Around (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
134.
That Lucky Ol Sun (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
135.
I Love You Because (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
136.
I Can't Help It (If I'm Still In Love With You) [Unissued Version] (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
137.
Cold, Cold Heart (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
138.
Shame On You (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
139.
I'll Keep On Loving You (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
140.
You're the Only Star (In My Blue Heaven) [Unissued Version] (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
141.
Whole Lotta Shakkin' Goin' On (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
142.
Ole Pal of Yesterday (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
143.
It'll Be Me (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
144.
Pumpin'Piano Rock (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
145.
You Win Again (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
146.
Love Letters In the Sand (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
147.
Little Green Valley (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
148.
It'll Be Me (Unissued Version2) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
149.
It'll Be Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
150.
Whole Latta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
151.
Hello Hello Baby (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
152.
Frankie and Johnny (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
153.
It All Depends (On Who Will Buy the Wine) [Unissued Version] (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
154.
Your Cheatin' Heart (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
155.
Goodnight Irene (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
156.
Matchbox (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
157.
Put Me Down (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
158.
Fools Like Me (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
159.
Wild One (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
160.
Carryin' On (Sexy Ways) [Unissued Version] (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
161.
Crazy Heart (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
162.
Put Me Down (Unissued Version 2) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
163.
Let the Good Times Roll (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
164.
Slippin'Around (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
165.
I'll See You In My Dreams (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
166.
Put Me Down (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
167.
High School Confidential (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30