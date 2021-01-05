WORKS III

Musique classique

2005

1.

Oriental Wind (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
2.

Symphonic Variation "Merry-go-round" (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
3.

DEAD for Strings, Perc., Harpe and Piano: 1. D.e.a.d (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
4.

DEAD for Strings, Perc., Harpe and Piano: 2. The Abyss (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
5.

DEAD for Strings, Perc., Harpe and Piano: 3. Death Pilgrimage (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
6.

DEAD for Strings, Perc., Harpe and Piano: 4. Rebirth -Love Song- (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
7.

Keaton's "THE GENERAL": Movement 1 (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
8.

Keaton's "THE GENERAL": Movement 2 (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
9.

Keaton's "THE GENERAL": Movement 3 (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
10.

Keaton's "THE GENERAL": Movement 4 (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
11.

Keaton's "THE GENERAL": Movement 5 (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30

11 chansons

1 h 04 min

© UNIVERSAL MUSIC LLC