WORKS III
Musique classique
2005
1.
Oriental Wind (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
2.
Symphonic Variation "Merry-go-round" (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
3.
DEAD for Strings, Perc., Harpe and Piano: 1. D.e.a.d (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
4.
DEAD for Strings, Perc., Harpe and Piano: 2. The Abyss (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
5.
DEAD for Strings, Perc., Harpe and Piano: 3. Death Pilgrimage (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
6.
DEAD for Strings, Perc., Harpe and Piano: 4. Rebirth -Love Song- (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
7.
Keaton's "THE GENERAL": Movement 1 (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
8.
Keaton's "THE GENERAL": Movement 2 (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
9.
Keaton's "THE GENERAL": Movement 3 (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
10.
Keaton's "THE GENERAL": Movement 4 (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
11.
Keaton's "THE GENERAL": Movement 5 (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30