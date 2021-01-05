WORKS IV -Dream of W.D.O.-
Musique classique
2014
1.
'The Wind Rises' Suite No.2 for Balalaika, Bayan, Guitar and Small Orchestra - A Journey (Dream of Flight) - Nahoko (The Encounter) (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
2.
'The Wind Rises' Suite No.2 for Balalaika, Bayan, Guitar and Small Orchestra - Caproni (An Aeronautical Designers Dream) (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
3.
'The Wind Rises' Suite No.2 for Balalaika, Bayan, Guitar and Small Orchestra - The Falcon Project - The Falcon (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
4.
'The Wind Rises' Suite No.2 for Balalaika, Bayan, Guitar and Small Orchestra - A Journey (The Wedding) (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
5.
'The Wind Rises' Suite No.2 for Balalaika, Bayan, Guitar and Small Orchestra - The Refuge (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
6.
'The Wind Rises' Suite No.2 for Balalaika, Bayan, Guitar and Small Orchestra - Nahoko (I Miss You) - Castorp (The Magic Mountain) (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
7.
'The Wind Rises' Suite No.2 for Balalaika, Bayan, Guitar and Small Orchestra - Nahoko (An Unexpected Meeting) (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
8.
'The Wind Rises' Suite No.2 for Balalaika, Bayan, Guitar and Small Orchestra - A Journey (A Kingdom of Dreams) (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
9.
Kiki's Delivery Service for Orchestra (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
10.
'I'd Rather be a Shellfish' for Violin and Orchestra (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
11.
Symphonic Fantasy 'The Tale of the Princess Kaguya' - Overture - Mystery of the Moon (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
12.
Symphonic Fantasy 'The Tale of the Princess Kaguya' - The Joy of Living - The Coming of Spring (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
13.
Symphonic Fantasy 'The Tale of the Princess Kaguya' - Despair (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
14.
Symphonic Fantasy 'The Tale of the Princess Kaguya' - Flying (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
15.
Symphonic Fantasy 'The Tale of the Princess Kaguya' - The Procession of Celestial Beings - The Parting - Moon (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
16.
The Little House (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30