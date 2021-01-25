World Hits

World Hits

Pop

1978

1.

People Will Say We're In Love (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
2.

September In The Rain (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
3.

What Is This Thing Called Love (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
4.

I Only Have Eyes For You (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
5.

Charmaine (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
6.

Besame Mucho (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
7.

Singin In The Rain (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
8.

Tenderly (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
9.

Volare (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
10.

I've Got You Under My Skin (Extrait)

James Last

0:30

10 chansons

46 min

© Polydor