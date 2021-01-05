Would You Take Another Chance On Me?
Country
1971
1.
Would You Take Another Chance On Me (Extrait)
2.
Another Hand Shakin Goodbye (Extrait)
3.
Swinging Doors (Extrait)
4.
Thirteen At The Table (Extrait)
5.
Big Blon' Baby (Extrait)
6.
Lonesome Fiddle Man (Extrait)
7.
Me And Bobby McGee (Extrait)
8.
For The Good Times (Extrait)
9.
Things That Matter Most To Me (Extrait)
10.
The Hurtin' Part (Extrait)
11.
The Goodbye Of The Year (Extrait)
