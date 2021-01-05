Would You Take Another Chance On Me?

Would You Take Another Chance On Me?

Country

1971

1.

Would You Take Another Chance On Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Another Hand Shakin Goodbye (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Swinging Doors (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Thirteen At The Table (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Big Blon' Baby (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Lonesome Fiddle Man (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Me And Bobby McGee (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

For The Good Times (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Things That Matter Most To Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

The Hurtin' Part (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

The Goodbye Of The Year (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

11 chansons

31 min

© Mercury Nashville