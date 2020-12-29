Xmas Swing
Musique de Noël
2019
1.
White Christmas (Extrait)
Faith
0:30
2.
Have Yourself a Marry Little Christmas (Extrait)
Faith
0:30
3.
Silent Night (Extrait)
Faith
0:30
4.
Santa Klaus Is Coming to Town (Extrait)
Faith
0:30
5.
Winter Wonderland (Extrait)
Faith
0:30
6.
The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire (Extrait)
Faith
0:30
7.
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! (Extrait)
Faith
0:30
8.
Jingle Bells (Extrait)
Faith
0:30
9.
Santa Baby (Extrait)
Faith
0:30
10.
I'll Be Home for Christmas (Extrait)
Faith
0:30
11.
It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year (Extrait)
Faith
0:30
12.
Sleigh Ride (Extrait)
Faith
0:30
13.
Everyday Is Christmas (Extrait)
Faith
0:30