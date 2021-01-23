Ymnoi Tis Megalis Evdomadas

Pop

2008

1.

Idou O Nymfios Erhetai (Extrait)

Giota Vei

0:30
2.

Ton Pathon Tou Kyriou Tas Aparhas (Extrait)

Giota Vei

0:30
3.

To Tin Avaton, Kymainomenin Thalassan (Extrait)

Giota Vei

0:30
4.

O Ioudas Ti Gnomi Filargyrei (Extrait)

Giota Vei

0:30
5.

Poihma Kassianis Monahis (Extrait)

Giota Vei

0:30
6.

Ton Nymfona Sou Vlepo (Extrait)

Giota Vei

0:30
7.

Exedysan Me Ta Imatia Mou (Extrait)

Giota Vei

0:30
8.

Ote Oi Endoxoi Mathites (Extrait)

Giota Vei

0:30
9.

Simeron Krematai Epi Xylou (Extrait)

Giota Vei

0:30
10.

Axion Esti (Extrait)

Giota Vei

0:30
11.

I Zoi En Tafo (Extrait)

Giota Vei

0:30
12.

Ai Geneai Pasai (Extrait)

Giota Vei

0:30
13.

Hristos Anesti (Extrait)

Giota Vei

0:30
14.

Pasha Ieron (Extrait)

Giota Vei

0:30
15.

Pasha To Terpnon (Extrait)

Giota Vei

0:30

15 chansons

46 min

© Melody Maker