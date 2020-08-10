Yola

Yola

Pop

2002

1.

I Got You to See Me Through (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
2.

Isn't It a Little Late? (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
3.

Did I Hurt You? (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
4.

Seasoned Love (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
5.

The Rain Falls (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
6.

Dreaming of Leaving (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
7.

Easy in Love (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
8.

Last Seen October 9th (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
9.

Leaves Me Wondering (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
10.

I Hear You Breathing In (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30
11.

Something so Wonderful (Extrait)

Eleanor McEvoy

0:30

11 chansons

47 min

© Moscodisc