You My Girl

Hip-hop

2010

1.

Hater (Skit) (Extrait)

Khia

0:29
2.

The K-Wang (Extrait)

Khia

0:30
3.

When I Meet My King (Extrait)

Khia

0:30
4.

Jealous Girls (Extrait)

Khia

0:30
5.

My Back, My Neck (Extrait)

Khia

0:30
6.

We Were Meant to Be (Extrait)

Khia

0:30
7.

F**k Dem F**k N****z (Extrait)

Khia

0:30
8.

Taz (Skit) (Extrait)

Khia

0:30
9.

Don't Trust No N****z (Extrait)

Khia

0:30
10.

Remember Me (Extrait)

Khia

0:30
11.

F**k Dem Other Hoes (Extrait)

Khia

0:30
12.

For My King (Tribute to the Black Man) (Extrait)

Khia

0:30
13.

My Neck, My Back (Lick It) (Extrait)

Khia

0:30
14.

Taz II (Skit) (Extrait)

Khia

0:30
15.

Scooter (Skit) (Extrait)

Khia

0:09
16.

I Know You Want It (Extrait)

Khia

0:30

16 chansons

48 min

