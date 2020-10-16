You're My Heart, You're My Soul
Ray Guell
Pop
2020
Jouer
Aléatoire
1.
You're My Heart, You're My Soul
(Extrait)
Ray Guell
0:30
2.
You're My Heart, You're My Soul
(Extrait)
Ray Guell
0:30
2 chansons
7 min
© Sir Ray Music
Albums
Tout voir
Slide 1 of 19
Inspiration
Ray Guell
Love is the Answer
Ray Guell
My World is Empty Without You
Ray Guell
You're My Heart, You're My Soul (Brazil Bonus Mixes)
Ray Guell
Haunting Visions (20/20 Future Edit)
Ray Guell
Just Another Lover (JC BSB 2020 Remix)
Ray Guell
Defined
Ray Guell
In Your Eyes
Ray Guell
Accueil
Ray Guell
You're My Heart, You're My Soul