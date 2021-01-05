You're Sixteen (Remastered)
Musique Francophone
2020
1.
You´re Sixteen (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
2.
Be Bop a Lula (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
3.
Itsy Bitsy Petit Bikini (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
4.
Laissez-nous twister (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
5.
Retiens la nuit (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
6.
I Got a Woman (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
7.
Depuis Qu´ma Môme (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
8.
Avec une poignée de terre (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
9.
Let´s Twist Again (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
10.
Souvenirs, souvenirs (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
11.
C´est le Mashed Potatoes (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
12.
Twistin' U.S.A. (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30