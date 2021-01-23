Your Fix of Movie Soundtrack Hits
Pop
2017
1.
Can't Stop the Feeling! (From the Movie "Trolls") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
2.
Somebody That I Used to Know (From the Movie "Boyhood") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
3.
How Far I'll Go (From the Movie "Moana") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
4.
City of Stars (From the Movie "La La Land") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
5.
Hold My Hand (From the Movie "Bridget Jones's Baby") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
6.
I Want Candy (From the Movie "I Want Candy") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
7.
Hedwig's Theme (From the Movie "Harry Potter") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
8.
Labels or Love (From the Movie "Sex and the City") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
9.
Let It Go (From the Movie "Frozen") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
10.
Full Moon (From the Movie "Twillight") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
11.
Eyes Open (From the Movie "The Hunger Games") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
12.
Paper Planes (From the Movie "Slumdog Millionaire") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
13.
Country Strong (From the Movie "Country Strong") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30