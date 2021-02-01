Your Turn to Remember: The Definitive Anthology 1970 - 1990

Rock

2016

1.

Gypsy (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
2.

Come Away Melinda (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
3.

Bird of Prey (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
4.

Lady In Black (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
5.

Look at Yourself (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
6.

July Morning (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
7.

Easy Livin' (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
8.

The Wizard (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
9.

Sunrise (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
10.

Sweet Lorraine (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
11.

Stealin' (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
12.

Sweet Freedom (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
13.

The Shadows and the Wind (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
14.

Suicidal Man (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
15.

Return to Fantasy (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
16.

Devil's Daughter (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
17.

Weep In Silence (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
18.

Can't Keep a Good Band Down (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
19.

Sympathy (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
20.

Firefly (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
21.

Free 'n' Easy (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
22.

Free Me (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
23.

Woman of the Night (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
24.

Come Back to Me (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
25.

It Ain't Easy (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
26.

No Return (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
27.

Too Scared to Run (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
28.

Chasing Shadows (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
29.

Straight Through the Heart (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
30.

The Other Side of Midnight (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
31.

Rockarama (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
32.

Poor Little Rich Girl (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
33.

Voice On My TV (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
33 chansons

2 h 30 min

© Sanctuary Records