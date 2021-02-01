Your Turn to Remember: The Definitive Anthology 1970 - 1990
Rock
2016
1.
Gypsy (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
2.
Come Away Melinda (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
3.
Bird of Prey (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
4.
Lady In Black (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
5.
Look at Yourself (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
6.
July Morning (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
7.
Easy Livin' (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
8.
The Wizard (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
9.
Sunrise (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
10.
Sweet Lorraine (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
11.
Stealin' (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
12.
Sweet Freedom (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
13.
The Shadows and the Wind (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
14.
Suicidal Man (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
15.
Return to Fantasy (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
16.
Devil's Daughter (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
17.
Weep In Silence (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
18.
Can't Keep a Good Band Down (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
19.
Sympathy (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
20.
Firefly (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
21.
Free 'n' Easy (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
22.
Free Me (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
23.
Woman of the Night (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
24.
Come Back to Me (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
25.
It Ain't Easy (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
26.
No Return (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
27.
Too Scared to Run (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
28.
Chasing Shadows (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
29.
Straight Through the Heart (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
30.
The Other Side of Midnight (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
31.
Rockarama (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
32.
Poor Little Rich Girl (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
33.
Voice On My TV (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30