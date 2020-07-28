Yuletide Favourites For Guitar
Musique classique
2005
1.
Joy To the World / Do You Hear What I Hear (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
2.
Huron Carol (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
3.
The Christmas Song (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
4.
It Came Upon A Midnight Clear / The First Noel / Bring A Torch,Jeanette, Isabella (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
5.
Little Drummer Boy (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
6.
O Come, O Come Emmanuel (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
7.
Ave Maria (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
8.
Deck the Halls / O Christmas Tree / God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen / O Come All Ye Faithful (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
9.
Silent Night (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
10.
O Little Town of Bethlehem / Away In A Manger / We Three Kings / Hark the Herald Angels Sing (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
11.
The Coventry Carol (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30
12.
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Extrait)
Brad Prevedoros
0:30