Arab Spa at the Sultan's Palace - Charm of Fragrant Oils, Oriental Massage, Steam Room, Rhassoul Clay, Hot Stones, Hammam Ritual for a Beautiful Body, Rose and Orange Water

Arab Spa at the Sultan's Palace - Charm of Fragrant Oils, Oriental Massage, Steam Room, Rhassoul Clay, Hot Stones, Hammam Ritual for a Beautiful Body, Rose and Orange Water

Healing Asian Spa - Collection of Tranquility New Age Music for Beauty Treatments, Natural Medicine, Therapeutic Massages, Green Clay, Time for You, Revitalize

Healing Asian Spa - Collection of Tranquility New Age Music for Beauty Treatments, Natural Medicine, Therapeutic Massages, Green Clay, Time for You, Revitalize

Zen Spa & Wellness - Mesmerizing New Age Music Thanks to Which You Will Find Inner Harmony and Deeply Relax During Beauty Treatments at the Spa, Lotus Flower, Massage Time, Revitalize