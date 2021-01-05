Zimmermann: Cello, Oboe and Trumpet Concertos; Canto di speranza

Musique classique

1993

1.

Zimmermann: Canto di speranza, Cantata for Cello and Small Orchestra (Extrait)

Michael Gielen

0:30
2.

1. Introduzione (Dans la vallée des songes) (Extrait)

Michael Gielen

0:30
3.

2. Allegro (Le fée, Don Quichotte et la sentimentale) (Extrait)

Michael Gielen

0:30
4.

3. Adagio (Les trois cygnes blancs) (Extrait)

Michael Gielen

0:30
5.

4. Tempo di marcia (Les trois paladins) (Extrait)

Michael Gielen

0:30
6.

5. Blues e coda (La fée, le violoncelle et la contrebasse) (Extrait)

Michael Gielen

0:30
7.

1. Hommage à Strawinsky (Extrait)

Michael Gielen

0:30
8.

2. Rhapsodie (Extrait)

Michael Gielen

0:30
9.

3. Finale (Extrait)

Michael Gielen

0:30
10.

Zimmermann: Trumpet Concerto "Nobody Knows the Trouble I See" (Extrait)

Michael Gielen

0:30

10 chansons

1 h 11 min

