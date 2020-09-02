Biographie

Justin David Blau, who goes by the name 3LAU, is an American DJ and record producer who started out loading remixes and mash-ups on to YouTube in 2011 specialising in a mix of house, electronic, progressive and synth-pop styles. That year, he released an album titled 'Dance Floor Filth' and began to tour America, with a European tour in 2013. He played in Barcelona, Ibiza and Germany and toured Asia in 2015. He has collaborated with many artists such as Luciana, Estelle, Emma Hewitt, Said the Sky and MAX.His 2014 single 'How You Love Me' featuring Bright Lights went to number 29 on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart and number 42 on the Dance Club Songs Chart. 'Is It Love' (2016) featuring Yeah Boy reached number 25 on the Dance/Electronic Songs Chart, 'On My Mind' featuring Yeah Boy peaked at number 49, 'Walk Away' (2018) featuring Luna Aura went to number 42 and 'Touch' (2018) featuring Carly Paige hit number 24. His 2018 release 'Ultraviolet' went to number seven on Billboard's Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart.