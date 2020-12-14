Alain Meunier
Une mort mythique (Les musiciens et la Grande Guerre, Vol. 1)
Alain Meunier
2014
Hommage à Maurice Maréchal (Les musiciens et la Grande Guerre, Vol. 3)
Alain Meunier
2014
Fauré, Koechlin & Schmitt: Œuvres pour violoncelle et piano
Alain Meunier
2019
Brahms : Two Sonatas for cello and piano / Liszt - Two Elegies for cello and piano
Alain Meunier
2009
Rubinstein, A.: Cello Sonatas Nos. 1 and 2
Alain Meunier
2000
Beethoven: Sonates pour piano & violoncelle
Alain Meunier
2013
Offenbach : Duos pour violoncelles
Alain Meunier
2010
