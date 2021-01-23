Alexander Ivashkin
Albums
Tout voir
Slide 1 of 10
Shostakovich: Concertos for Cello and Orchestra Nos. 1 & 2
Alexander Ivashkin
2007
Serge Prokofiev
Alexander Ivashkin
2008
IN CROCE / TEN PRELUDES / QUATERNION
Alexander Ivashkin
2001
Russian Elegy
Alexander Ivashkin
1993
Russian Cello Concertos (1960 - 2000)
Alexander Ivashkin
2011
Schnittke: Music for Cello and Piano
Alexander Ivashkin
2009
Prokofiev: Complete Music for Cello and Piano
Alexander Ivashkin
1996
Under the Southern Cross: New Music for Solo Cello by Australian and New Zealand Composers
Alexander Ivashkin
1998
Accueil
Alexander Ivashkin