Alexandre Lagoya
The Alexandre Lagoya Edition - Complete Philips Recordings With Orchestra
2019
The Alexandre Lagoya Edition - Complete Philips Solo Recordings
2019
Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez; Fantasía para un gentilhombre; Concierto serenata
1987
Vivaldi, Poulenc & Others: Works for Guitar
2020
Récital (Mono Version)
1954
Duo Presti & Lagoya (Mono Version)
1961
Bizet / Albéniz / Lagoya / Tárrega: Carmen Dances / Asturias / Variations sur "Jeux interdits"
1995
