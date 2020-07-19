Allegro String Ensemble
Albums
Haydn: Emperor, Sunrise & String Quartet No. 3
Allegro String Ensemble
2018
The Beauty of Classical Chamber Strings, Vol. 1
Allegro String Ensemble
2017
Haydn & Mozart String Quartets
Allegro String Ensemble
2018
Haydn, Mozart & Beethoven String Quartets
Allegro String Ensemble
2019
Mozart & Hoffstetter String Quartets
Allegro String Ensemble
2017
The Beauty of Classical Chamber Strings, Vol. 2
Allegro String Ensemble
2017
Allegro String Ensemble