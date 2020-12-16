Andrea Vigh
Albums
Slide 1 of 6
Krumpholtz: Chamber Music With Harp
Andrea Vigh
2014
Albrechtsberger, J.G.: Harp Concerto in C Major / Partita in F Major / Wagenseil, G.C.: Harp Concerto in G Major
Andrea Vigh
1997
Harp Recital: Vigh, Andrea - Handel, G.F. / Dittersdorf, C.D. Von / Debussy, C. / Ravel, M.
Andrea Vigh
1993
Marta: Anatomy of A Scream / The Wind Arises / Story From A Doll's House
Andrea Vigh
2014
Vigh, Andrea: The Sound of Harp
Andrea Vigh
2010
Harp Recital: Vigh, Andrea - Bach, J.S. / Handel, G.F. / Pescetti, G.B. / Glinka, M.I. / Durand, A. / Debussy, C. / Faure, G.
Andrea Vigh
1993
Accueil
Andrea Vigh