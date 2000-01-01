Biographie

Soprano Barbara Kubiak is a graduate of Poznan Music Academy in Poland. Kubiak made her stage debut in 1986 when she performed in the role of the First Lady in Mozart's The Magic Flute. Quickly making a name for herself in the opera world, Kubiak went on to perform in the title role of Verdi's Aida as well as Abigail in Nabucco, Leonora in Il Trovatore, Mimi in La Boheme and Liu in Turandot. As her reputation grew, along with her vocal range, she landed more prestigious roles, including The Queen Of The Night in The Magic Flute, and continued to cement her place as a sought-after soprano. Kubiak also performs in concerts with orchestras, lending her soprano range to Mahler's Symphony No. 8, Rossini's Stabat Mater and Mozart's Requiem.Artist biography compiled by BDS/West 10. All rights reserved © Music-Story