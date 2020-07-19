Bobby Mitchell
Albums
Redneck Havin Fun
Bobby Mitchell
2003
Alive In New York City
Bobby Mitchell
2002
Schumann: Kinderszenen, Op. 15 - Fantasy, Op. 17 - Four fugues, Op. 72 - Arabesque, Op. 18 - Scherzinger: Piano Etudes (Live)
Bobby Mitchell
2020
Haydn: Fortepiano Sonatas, Adagio & Variations
Bobby Mitchell
2014
Goodbye, Porn Collection
Bobby Mitchell
2003
RadioPlay
Bobby Mitchell
2005
Try Rock and Roll: The Complete Imperial Singles As & Bs (1953-1962)
Bobby Mitchell
2020
Bobby Mitchell