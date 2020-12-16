Borromeo String Quartet
Darwin's Dream
Borromeo String Quartet
2011
J. S. Bach The Well-Tempered Clavier Book One for String Quartet (arr. Kitchen)
Borromeo String Quartet
2017
Beethoven String Quartets Op. 131, Op. 130 + 133
Borromeo String Quartet
2020
Haydn, Schuller, Bartók: Works for String Quartet
Borromeo String Quartet
2016
Speak Like the People, Write Like the King
Borromeo String Quartet
2017
RAVEL-String Quartet and Sonata for Violin and Cello
Borromeo String Quartet
2001
Beethoven-2 Quartets
Borromeo String Quartet
2002
