Brandenburgisches Staatsorchester Frankfurt
Albums
Music from the Motion Pictures
2016
Brahms: Symphonies 1 & 2
2015
Joseph Holbrooke : Symphonic Poems
2009
Brahms: Symphonies Nos. 3 & 4
2016
Happy Go Lucky
2015
Shostakovich
2018
Dessau: Orchestral Works
2020
Expressionismus
2020
