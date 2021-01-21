Biographie

A protégé of superstar DJ Martin Garrix, Dutch producer Brooks burst onto the dance music scene in 2017 with breakthrough single 'Byte' and has steadily built a reputation for uplifting, floor-filling house sets with big name collaborations.Growing up in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Thijs Westbroek was introduced to music through his cousin who had an old Pioneer DJ system in his basement, and at the age of 14 he began burning endless hours of mixes on to CDs, later creating his own hardstyle tracks on his laptop. Inspired by the likes of Azzido Da Bass, Noisecontrollers and Seb Fontaine, he spent years grinding away in the studio without any formal music training and started out ghost producing and making background music for commercials and video games. His remixes of DJ Antoine's 'Crazy World' and The Young Professionals' 'Let's Do It Right' in 2014 gave him a start in the industry and he collaborated with Bassjackers on a track called 'Alamo', but it was when Future House Music started releasing his tracks that things took off for him. Martin Garrix was soon playing 'Pinball' and 'If Only I Could' in his sets and the world-renowned DJ invited Brooks over to his home studio to experiment with ideas. It led to the joint tracks 'Boomerang' and 'Byte' which both reached number two in the charts in The Netherlands. Brooks also teamed up with Showtek on 'On Our Own' and with Mike Williams on 'Jetlag', and was soon being recognised as one of the hottest young dance producers in Europe. His remix of Dua Lipa's 'Scared to Be Lonely' was another club favourite, and with Garrix and David Guetta he scored his first major worldwide hit in 2018 when the infectious electro-pop banger 'Like I Do' bounced out of the clubs and into the UK top 30. Despite using little more than the humble Reveal Sound Spire synthesizer plug-in to create most of his bass lines and effects, Brooks' style was hailed as a unique innovation on the house scene and he was named as Best New Talent at the SLAM! Awards, before retuning in 2019 with single 'Better When You're Gone' featuring Guetta and New York pop duo Loote.Artist biography compiled by BDS/West 10. All rights reserved © Music-Story