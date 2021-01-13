Biographie

Rapper Bryson Tiller started out his career in 2011 with the release of his mixtape 'Killer Instinct Vol 1'. By 2014 he was attracting serious industry attention and after releasing the single 'Don't' on iTunes in 2015 it peaked at number 13 on the Hot 100 and was subsequently remixed by artists such as K Camp, Mila J, Sevyn Streeter and D.R.A.M. The success of 'Don't' prompted 'Rolling Stone' magazine to include Tiller in their list of '10 Artists You Need to Know'.Tiller describes his music as "... trap and hip hop-influenced R&B". 'Trap' is the subgenre of rap which originated in the 1990s in the southern states of America and is defined by a style of electronic drumming and bleak, gritty lyrical content. After his debut album 'Trapsoul' reached number eight in the Billboard Charts, the Louisville-born rapper was given the keys to the city by mayor Greg Fisher, who also named March 12th as 'Bryson Tiller Day'. His second album 'True to Self' debuted at at number one in the Billboard 200 in 2017. In the same year he collaborated with DJ Khaled and Rihanna on 'Wild Thoughts' which was included on Khaled's album 'Grateful'. Artist biography compiled by BDS/West 10. All rights reserved © Music-Story