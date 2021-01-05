Céline Frisch
Bach : Goldberg Variations, BWV 988
2001
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Pièces de clavecin
2008
Bach: The Well-Tempered Clavier I, BWV 846-869
2015
Bach : The Well-Tempered Clavier Book II
2019
Die Quellen des Jungen Bach : Bach, Buxtehude, Froberger, Reincken, Kerll
2010
Rameau: Pièces de clavecin
2014
Bach: French & English Suites, Toccata, BW. 812
2014
